Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones Unveiled

Sennheiser has announced the release of the Momentum 4 Wireless, the highly anticipated sequel to the Momentum 3 Wireless.

The Momentum 4 Wireless enters the market in competition with the massively popular Sony WH-1000XM5, sporting a new design language that ditches the old-school metal look the series is known for and opting for something much more subtle and modern, not unlike its major competitors. The effect is a pair of headphones that looks and feels premium.

In terms of the sound, the Momentum 4 Wireless sports a brand-new acoustic system, powered by a 42mm transducer delivering crystal clear audio with bold dynamics and next level musicality.

The new headphones come with the next generation of Sennheiser’s Adaptive Noise Cancellation, allowing users to hear every detail of their music without external distractions. At a single touch however, the sounds of the outside world rush back in thanks to Transparency mode.

To further tailor the listening experience to the individual, the Sennheiser Smart Control App has controls for adapting the Built-in EQ, changing sound modes and the new Sound Personalisation feature which adjusts levels based on the user’s music taste.

To ensure you never have to be without your favourite music, the Momentum 4 Wireless boasts a colossal 60 hours of maximum battery life, with fast charging that gives users six hours in only ten minutes.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless will be available for pre-order from today (August 9th) and will go on sale on August 23rd for A$549.95.