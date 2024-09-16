Short Throw Home Cinema Projector First With Xbox Certification

Peter Holmes
Unveiled at IFA 2024 in Berlin, Hisense’s PX3 Ultra Short Throw Laser Home Cinema Projector is coming to Australia.

The PX3, which can be positioned inches from a wall, is being touted as the world’s first Xbox-certified ultra-short-throw projector.

Hisense says the PX3 is designed for home theatre enthusiasts and “now brings next level gaming to the big screen, having achieved certification as part of the world-first ‘Designed for Xbox Limited Series’ collection from Hisense”.

With Hisense’s LPU and TriChroma triple-laser projection technologies, the projection size is adjustable from 80-150 inches.

“The PX3’s Total HDR and real-time Pro AI Algorithms additionally enhance brightness, fine-tune contrast, and eliminate noise for breathtaking immersion into movies, streaming, sports and gaming,” Hisense says.

The PX3 has built-in 50-watt front-firing Harman Kardon speakers and Dolby Atmos, which means the dialogue, soundtrack and special effects “feel closer and more impactful”, the manufacturer says.

It’s described as “simple and easy” to set up, with immediate access to Australian free-to-air channels via a built-in tuner, and access to streaming services including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Kayo, Foxtel, Stan and Optus Sport.

There are 2,800 ANSI lumens of brightness, Dolby Vision, and a native contrast ratio of 3,000. The PX3 reaches 110% of the BT.2020 colour space.

Hisense says the PX3 is designed with zero blue light emission and was recently given a Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certification by TÜV Rheinland.

“Australians are increasingly being drawn to the highly immersive nature of the big screen laser home cinema experience,” said Chris Kotis, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Hisense Australia and New Zealand.

The Hisense PX3 will be available in late September at select Australian retailers for $4,499.

