Shure Unveils Wireless MoveMic 88+ Microphone For Field Recordings

Shure, whose content creator kits are ranged at JB Hi-Fi, has unveiled a new MoveMic 88+ Wireless Stereo Microphone.

The direct-to-phone mic has selectable polar patterns – stereo, cardioid, bi-directional, and raw mid-side. Polar patterns determine where a microphone picks up sound, and in this case, users can customise the direction of the audio capture so that it is best suited to different scenarios.

The cardioid pattern, for example, picks up audio from a single direction is ideal for recording a solo instrument performance.

The bi-directional pattern would be better suited for two-person interviews and the omnidirectional pattern can be used for field recordings.

“The MoveMic 88+ gives creators complete freedom to capture professional-quality audio wirelessly, whether they’re recording in the field, working on a short film, reporting news or creating social video content,” said Paul Crognale, Associate Director, Global Marketing at Shure.

The device pairs directly with a mobile phone via the Shure Motiv apps. Using the Motiv video app, you can live stream to platforms including Facebook and YouTube using a URL and stream key.

Additionally, the MoveMic 88+ can also be paired to the MoveMic Receiver and connect via USB-C or 3.5mm to cameras, computers, and mobile phones to support third-party mobile apps.

Users can fine-tune audio recordings with gain, EQ, presets, high pass filter, mute, and noise reduction controls via the Shure Motiv apps or Receiver.

The company claims up to 100 feet of wireless range and eight hours of battery life for the mic.

It can be attached to most tripods and mic stands with included mic clips, and it can also be used as a handheld microphone.

The MoveMic 88+ Wireless Stereo Microphone is priced at $299 (A$477) and includes a cold shoe mic clip, 5/8” mic clip, and USB-C charging cable. The MoveMic 88+ Receiver Kit is priced at $449 (A$717) and includes the MoveMic Receiver in addition to a cold shoe mic clip, 5/8” mic clip, two USB-C charging cables, and 3.5mm coil cable. Exact pricing and availability in Australia are yet to be confirmed.

