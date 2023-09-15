Skullcandy Re-Releases Popular Earbud Range

Audio company Skullcandy have announced the new ‘Smokin Buds’ earphones, equipped with a range of features including rapid charge.

Made with 50% certified recycled plastics, mindful battery capacity, and a consolidated part count, these earbuds are available across Australia now at select retailers, and via Skullcandy.com.au, retailing for $69.95 RRP.

Originally launched in 2009, these buds are a fresh take on the company’s popular ‘Smokin Buds’ franchise, and have been designed by zeroing in on technology and features to support an immersive audio experience.

Included are expertly tuned drivers and EQ modes, delivering clear, full range sound backed by massive bass depth.

Director of Global Product Management at Skullcandy, Jason Luthman said “With 25% of earbud sales happening in the under $70 price range, we aimed to provide a better option that would mitigate the environmental impact of this popular, high-volume category. These buds pack a serious punch with a full range of sound you’d expect from higher-priced earbuds – all while putting less stress on the outdoor playgrounds we love.”

‘Smokin Buds’ have been claimed to boast a reduced overall carbon footprint of 2.67KG, featuring a tipped 20 hours battery life (8 hours in buds, 12 hours in case). They have been equipped with a comfortable and ergonomic design, claimed to guarantee an ideal fit, appearance, and noise isolation.

Skullcandy’s ‘Smokin Buds’ True Wireless Earbuds are retailing for $69.95 RRP from select retailers and Skullcandy.com.au.

See below the key features: