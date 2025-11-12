Smeg Turns to Porsche for Brand Boost After Fridges Slammed

What is it about a brand that needs another to prop it up?

The latest example is Smeg, which has teamed up with loss-making Porsche — a luxury carmaker struggling as consumers turn away from its electric vehicle lineup — to launch a new kettle and toaster range. The appliances have nothing to do with Porsche’s automotive technology but do carry the Porsche name and price tag.

This partnership comes as Smeg faces its own brand challenges. The Italian appliance maker saw its former CEO and Marketing Director depart under a cloud on the same day consumer group Choice labelled one of its fridges a “shocker.” Now, Smeg is banking on Porsche’s prestige to sell high-priced kitchen gear, raising questions about its own confidence and credibility in the market.Smeg Porsche 3 Smeg Turns to Porsche for Brand Boost After Fridges Slammed

Smeg is best known for its brightly coloured, retro-style fridges, but they’ve repeatedly underperformed in independent testing. Choice has criticised their temperature stability, saying poor performance can cause food to spoil early. One $4,000 Smeg model even scored just 22% overall — among the lowest results the group has recorded.

Despite that track record, Smeg’s new Smeg x Porsche Design line enters the market at the top end of the price spectrum. The two-slice toaster is set to retail for $499 — about $100 more than Breville’s premium Eye Q model — while the matching kettle is expected to follow suit. For comparison, the hand-built British Dualit brand, a long-time favourite among professionals, sells for $399.

According to reports, the Smeg x Porsche toaster is the most expensive new two-slice toaster launched in Australia this year — an appliance that seems to rely more on badge value than performance.Porsche Smeg Smeg Turns to Porsche for Brand Boost After Fridges Slammed

At last week’s launch event, held for media and retailers, Smeg’s Marketing Manager Nick Elgin waxed lyrical about “the elegance and the beauty of every curve,” suggesting the collaboration captures the spirit of Porsche design. There was, however, little mention of how well the appliances actually toast or boil.

“This is more than a collaboration,” Elgin said. “It’s the meeting of two brands that share the same DNA — excellence, craftsmanship, and timeless design.”

Ironically, Porsche itself is facing mounting challenges. Parent company Volkswagen Group recently warned investors of a €9.1 billion ($9.1 billion AUD) hit to its profits this year. Porsche has also shelved plans for a new high-end EV range above the Cayenne, citing “market conditions,” and will instead focus on petrol and plug-in hybrid models.

Selling toasters and kettles, it seems, may be one of the few Porsche projects that isn’t being delayed.

