Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Sonos has officially lowered the prices of two of its popular audio products, the Era 100 smart speaker and Ray soundbar, in an effort to boost hardware sales.

The Era 100 is now priced at $319, down from its original launch price of $399, while the Ray soundbar has been reduced to $349, a significant cut from its initial $499 price tag.

While both products have previously seen discounts through retailer promotions, this price drop is now permanent.

The Era 100, positioned as Sonos’ mainstream home speaker, offers stereo sound, Bluetooth support, and improved physical controls, making it an attractive entry point into the Sonos ecosystem at its new price.

29ea4f34bfcffbe6a9ea52f90afc4c2c9235cbc3 5760x3600 1 scaled Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar

The Ray soundbar, designed as an entry-level home theatre option, lacks HDMI connectivity and Dolby Atmos support, but provides a clear upgrade over built-in TV speakers.

Despite underperforming initial sales expectations, the lower price may make it a more compelling choice for smaller spaces or secondary TV setups.

The move comes as Sonos continues working to improve the performance of its mobile app and refine its product lineup.

The company recently scrapped plans for a streaming video player, signaling a shift in focus toward core audio products.

728x90 Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
hitachi banner 728x90 Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
JB BUNDLE PRO 5 2025 Banner 728x90px Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
728x90 we see oled CN Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
denon perl white 728x90 1 Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
Westan 728x90px Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
Haier 728x90 1 Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
Litheaudio 728x90 Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
728x90 Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
Previous Post

Nintendo Switch 2 Arrives in June, Priced from A$699

ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra-Slim Design

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

$199 HTC Desire 650 Comes With High Res Audio

Microsoft Now Allows Digital Game Gift Giving On Xbox One

Samsung Releases New High-Speed SATA SSD