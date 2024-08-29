Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%

Sony is raising the price of its PlayStation 5 game console with early buyers in Japan already slugged a 20% increase.

The move comes as gamers dump console gaming for PC’s and Sony struggles to increase sales of their consoles with price rises set to be rolled out in Australia and other foreign markets.

The Sony PlayStation 5 console is currently selling at JB Hi Fi for $799.

Sony has said it expects to sell 18 million PS5 consoles globally this financial year, down from 20.8 million in the same period a year earlier.

Earlier this year $10 billion was wiped off Sony’s value after the Japanese tech giant cut its sales forecast for their PlayStation 5 console.

Analysts, who already thought Sony’s PS5 target was too high claim that Sony has a bigger issue due to declining margins which they appear to now be trying to rectify.

At the start of the year, they were hoping to sell 21 million units of the PS5 in the fiscal year ending in March, compared with a previous forecast of 25 million units.