Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%

Latest News by David Richards Share
X

Sony is raising the price of its PlayStation 5 game console with early buyers in Japan already slugged a 20% increase.

The move comes as gamers dump console gaming for PC’s and Sony struggles to increase sales of their consoles with price rises set to be rolled out in Australia and other foreign markets.

The Sony PlayStation 5 console is currently selling at JB Hi Fi for $799.

Screen Shot 2024 08 27 at 4.03.59 pm Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
PS5 Slim Console.

Sony has said it expects to sell 18 million PS5 consoles globally this financial year, down from 20.8 million in the same period a year earlier.

Earlier this year $10 billion was wiped off Sony’s value after the Japanese tech giant cut its sales forecast for their PlayStation 5 console.

Analysts, who already thought Sony’s PS5 target was too high claim that Sony has a bigger issue due to declining margins which they appear to now be trying to rectify.

At the start of the year, they were hoping to sell 21 million units of the PS5 in the fiscal year ending in March, compared with a previous forecast of 25 million units.

Leaderboard 728x90 1 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
Whatmough 728x90 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
Haier 728x90 1 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
728x90 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
728X90 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
728x90 Iconic Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
Middleton 728x90px Product Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
hitachi banner 728x90 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
728x90 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
728x90 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
QUEEN 728x90 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
Litheaudio 728x90 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%
Previous Post

Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl

Release Date For Denon's New 13-Channel, 23kg Receiver

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Is There An Apple Beats Pill Speaker Reboot On Its Way?
Panasonic Hit Back With New Toughbook 2-in-1
REVIEW: Pure Elan E3, The Stations Are The Same But The Device Is Better