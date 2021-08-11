TCL Move Past Roku With New Google TVs

TCL has announced a huge move that will shake up the television landscape – it is moving beyond its adherence to the Roku TV system to release updated versions of its 5-series and 6-series TVs that come with Google TV.

TCL stressed to The Verge that this doesn’t mark a break with Roku but rather an acknowledgement that the TV OS game will be like smartphones, with different OS choices, and that the company simply wishes to offer both.

The current 5-series and 6-series Roku TVs will remain on sale.

As The Verge also points out, the Google TV version of the 6-series will be capable of 4K at 120Hz, which may lure console gamers away from the Roku model. It also comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports, and two HDMI 2.0 ports.

Screen Shot 2021 08 11 at 1.41.46 pm TCL Move Past Roku With New Google TVs

“With the addition of Google TV, TCL’s latest offerings will also come with notable features like the For You tab where users will find new content based on their interests, across their streaming services; the Watchlist to fine tune recommendations by clicking on content and saving to watch later, even from a browser or phone; and the Live TV integrated channel guide where recommendations for streaming content are visible alongside live program listings,” the company explained.

“In addition, quickly finding TV shows and movies by title, genre, and even actors, is made possible by pressing the dedicated Google Assistant button on the remote and saying the command; or simply make Google TV the hub of any smart home by easily controlling your connected devices.”

The new Google TVs will be available in the US within a few weeks – we’ll update this story once Australian prices and release dates become available.

