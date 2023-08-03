The All New DJI Osmo Action 4 Camera

DJI have introduced its latest edition of sports action video camera, the Osmo Action 4, with the promise of “remarkable low light performance” thanks to the new larger 1 and 1.3 inch image sensor.

The sensor is able to capture more light through the f/2.8 aperture 155 degree ultrawide lens, and is able to shoot footage in 10 bit D-Log M with higher dynamic range, more colour correction flexibility, and supports 512GB microSD cards for larger video files.

Equipped with the ability to capture 4K footage at up to 120 frames per second, and has a built in GPS, along with a new accessory that can inject GPS metadata into video files. The brand new Osmo Action GPS Bluetooth Remote Controller is able to strap to the user’s wrist or handlebar, remotely start/stop recording, change between modes and glance at the status on the small screen.

It has a RockSteady 3.0 Plus feature allowing digital stabilisation, along with HorizonSteady, which can lock the tilt to keep footage straight. The InvisiStick mode makes the 1.5 meter selfie stick invisible.

With improved waterproofing, able to be submersed in up to 18 meters, and as the Action 4 matches previous models, the same accessories can be used including the diving case. It has the same battery as the previous model, lasting around 2.5 hours, has the same front and back touchscreens, can wirelessly connect to the same AI editing LightCut app and much more.

The Osmo Action 4 camera is available now from https://store.dji.com/au and authorised retail partners.

The Standard Combo retails for $629.00 AUD including:

  • The Osmo Action 4
  • One Osmo Action Extreme Battery
  • The Osmo Action Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame
  • The Osmo Action Quick-Release Adapter Mount
  • The Osmo Action Curved Adhesive Base
  • An Osmo Locking Screw
  • A Type-C to Type-C PD Cable
  • An Osmo Action Lens Hood
  • An Osmo Action Anti-Slip Pad

The Adventure Combo retails for $819.00 AUD including:

  • The Osmo Action 4
  • Three Osmo Action Extreme Batteries
  • The Osmo Action Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame
  • An Osmo Action Quick-Release Adapter Mount
  • One mini Osmo Action Quick-Release Adapter Mount
  • One Osmo Action Curved Adhesive Base
  • Two Osmo Locking Screws
  • A Type-C to Type-C PD Cable
  • The Osmo Action Multifunctional Battery Case
  • One Osmo 1.5m Extension Rod
  • One Osmo Action Lens Hood
  • One Osmo Action Anti-Slip Pad

