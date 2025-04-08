Tivoli Audio and Sounwave Collaborate on Limited-Edition SongBook MAX Speaker-Amp

Tivoli Audio has partnered with Grammy-winning producer Sounwave and his creative studio new.ordinary to launch a limited-edition version of the SongBook MAX, a portable Bluetooth speaker that doubles as an instrument amplifier.

Only 60 units of the cream-coloured speaker will be produced, each featuring unique numbering and the new.ordinary logo.

The design draws inspiration from classic 1970s Porsches, incorporating a leather-wrapped body, chrome hardware, and vintage-style controls, including analogue sliders for EQ and a large tuning dial for FM/DAB radio.

Inside, the SongBook MAX packs a 20-watt subwoofer, 20-watt mid-range driver, and 10-watt tweeter, delivering powerful sound with up to 10 hours of battery life.

A standout feature for musicians is the ¼-inch auxiliary socket with rocker switches and a built-in pre-amp, allowing it to function as an amp for guitars, basses, or keyboards.

Sounwave, known for work with Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA, describes the speaker as both functional and artistic.

“We wanted to create something that lives as an art piece in your home,” he said.

Tivoli CEO Paul DePasquale emphasised the collaboration’s focus on creativity and musical heritage, calling the release “the essence of music and style.”