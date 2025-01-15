Motorola’s two new moto g phones, launched today, come in under $US300 and will put pressure on budget manufacturers to offer the same sort of specs at entry level prices.

No information about Australian pricing and availability has yet been released.

The moto g-2025 comes with a 6.7-inch display and “blazing-fast 5G speeds”, while the moto g power has a slightly larger display (6.8 inches).

Both devices feature a high brightness mode of 1000 nits for, with a 120 Hz refresh rate for streaming, gaming and scrolling.

They also have support for Dolby Atmos, Bass Boost technology and Hi-Res Audio support “for professional-level sound quality”.

Motorola says there’s a reason for using the word “power” in the device – the 5,000 mAh battery. When charging, there is a 30W TurboPower option to get things moving, or you can go cordless with 15W wireless charging (wireless charger sold separately).

The new moto g power has a 50MP camera system, an 8MP ultrawide and macrovision lens, and a 16MP front camera that “automatically reduces wrinkles or blemishes” with Face Retouch.

The camera system also features an ambient light sensor, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Quad Pixel technology to produce “crisp, post-worthy shots”.

Motorola says the device is engineered to endure falls from nearly four feet, temperatures from -20C to 65C and high humidity levels up to 95 percent. It has IP68 and IP69 underwater protection and Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and a vegan leather finish.

The moto g features a 50MP camera with AI-powered night vision, an ambient light sensor and Quad Pixel technology.

It has a 16MP front camera and a 2MP Macro Vision lens.

“Connecting to 5G networks is seamless thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which ensures quick and efficient performance,” Motorola said.

“The fast processor coupled with RAM Boost makes searching, working, or brainstorming easier than ever, regardless of your location.”

The moto g-2025 also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery for over a day of power and 30W TurboPower charging.Both devices come out of the box with Android 15, which includes new setup screens, audio sharing, enhanced accessibility and new security warnings.

In the US the new moto g-2025 will be available universally unlocked online at motorola.com and select retailers on January 30. RRP is US$199 (A$321), and in Canada on May 2.

The moto g power-2025 will be available universally unlocked online at motorola.com and select US retailers on February 6 with an RRP of US$299 (A$483). Canada will get the device on May 2.