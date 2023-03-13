Westan Deliver New Whatmough Speaker Line

Westan have delivered a new line of speakers from legendary Australian audio kings Whatmough.

Designed and developed in Australia, the legendary Australian audio brand has been bought back to life by Melbourne-based Westan, who recently launched the Whatmough Emotion range that Westan executives claim reproduces sound as good as any overseas-developed sound systems.

Last year, ChannelNews revealed that Westan management had cut a deal to take over the Australian Whatmough audio brand that was initially established in 1976 by Colin Whatmough, who passed away in 2011.

Colin Whatmough was known internationally for his audio knowledge and the development of cutting-edge speakers.

CEO of Westan, Kamil Aghtan, says, “We have been working for a while on the design of these speakers. We already had access to Colin Whatmough’s designs, as well as the designs for new models that he was working on prior to his death. We looked at several overseas speaker brands, but the quality was not as good as what we were hearing from the Whatmough speakers.

“We have the rights to the brand, and we are confident our new range of speakers are up there with a lot of the overseas speakers that include big margins for marketing. We are delivering a range of speakers that are highly competitive when it comes to pricing.”

The new range consists of the following:

Emotion 2 Way Floor standing Speaker $2,099

Emotion 3 Way Floor standing Speaker 2,599

Emotion 5.25″ Bookshelf Speaker $779

Emotion 6.5″ Bookshelf Speakers $949

Emotion 12″ Subwoofer 1,299

Background

Colin Whatmough was the founder of Whatmough Audio.

The brand quickly established itself as a key player in the premium audio market, selling via specialist dealers.

It was seen as a value-for-money brand that was designed and manufactured in Australia.

In the past, Westan has sold Polk Audio in Australia but retained the rights to the brand for the New Zealand market.

Recently, they were appointed to distribute the Sonos audio brand in Australia.

“We have the knowledge and a long history of growing audio, CE and Pro AV brands in Australia. We are extremely excited at the opportunity that the Whatmough brand delivers for us. The audio quality is excellent, and we believe we can deliver a range of speakers based on Australian audio technology and designs that will appeal to today’s consumers,” claims Aghtan.