X

Yamaha has revealed its first set of open-type earbuds, the TW-EF3A wireless earbuds, designed to sit inside an ear without ear tips.

This design ensures the user is aware of their surroundings.

Each bud houses a 13mm driver, made from titanium plating, claimed to reproduce low frequencies.

They also include multipoint Bluetooth functionality, meaning they can connect two devices simultaneously.

The stick portion is where the microphone and physical buttons are housed. The buttons can be used for volume, pausing / playing, and activating different audio modes.

%name Yamaha Unveils First Open Earbuds

Yamaha claims a 10 hour battery life on one single charge, with an added 16 hours via the charging case.

Additionally, the buds carry an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

There’s also a Gaming Mode, which is a low latency mode to reduce the lag between sound and video while playing games and watching videos.

Lastly, there’s Clear Voice, which is a new feature to Yamaha buds, and is said to make dialogue and vocals easier to hear, as well as allow the user to listen to dialogue heavy content at a lower volume.

Yamaha’s TW-EF3A open earbuds are said to cost A$99.00, and will be available in black, pink, grey, and green colours from February 2024.

ARL0XXX BACK TO SCHOOL 2023 Banner 728x90px Yamaha Unveils First Open Earbuds
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Yamaha Unveils First Open Earbuds
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Yamaha Unveils First Open Earbuds
PN64 4Square Media 728x90 1 Yamaha Unveils First Open Earbuds
QUEEN 728x90 Yamaha Unveils First Open Earbuds
4Square clarity ad 1 Yamaha Unveils First Open Earbuds
728x90 Yamaha Unveils First Open Earbuds
4 728x90 RS800PT0 Yamaha Unveils First Open Earbuds
3sixt channelnews banner 728 × 90px tagline01 2 Yamaha Unveils First Open Earbuds
ChannelNewsJuly728by90 Yamaha Unveils First Open Earbuds
Previous Post

Apple Vision Pro Could Be Seen Outside US Market Before WWDC 2024

ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Facebook Staff Leave 5-Star ‘Portal’ Reviews On Amazon
LG Releases Bright & Affordable Laser Projector
CES 2018: HTC Reveals Vive 'Pro' & New Wireless Adapter