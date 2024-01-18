Yamaha has revealed its first set of open-type earbuds, the TW-EF3A wireless earbuds, designed to sit inside an ear without ear tips.

This design ensures the user is aware of their surroundings.

Each bud houses a 13mm driver, made from titanium plating, claimed to reproduce low frequencies.

They also include multipoint Bluetooth functionality, meaning they can connect two devices simultaneously.

The stick portion is where the microphone and physical buttons are housed. The buttons can be used for volume, pausing / playing, and activating different audio modes.

Yamaha claims a 10 hour battery life on one single charge, with an added 16 hours via the charging case.

Additionally, the buds carry an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

There’s also a Gaming Mode, which is a low latency mode to reduce the lag between sound and video while playing games and watching videos.

Lastly, there’s Clear Voice, which is a new feature to Yamaha buds, and is said to make dialogue and vocals easier to hear, as well as allow the user to listen to dialogue heavy content at a lower volume.

Yamaha’s TW-EF3A open earbuds are said to cost A$99.00, and will be available in black, pink, grey, and green colours from February 2024.