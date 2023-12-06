Yamaha Unveils New 5-Disc CD Changer

Yamaha has revealed its new 5-disc CD changer, the CD-C603, which boasts Pure Direct mode, and Play X Change, allowing users to change discs while another one is playing.
It offers Pure Direct, known for being included in Yamaha amplifiers and receivers. By pressing the button on the front panel, or remote, it shuts down the digital audio output, and turns off the display, achieving the lowest possible noise interference.
Play X Change gives users the opportunity to change CDs while a CD is playing. Additionally, it has a full opening disc tray, which allows for 5 changing disc at a time.
There have been upgrades to the internal layout when it compares to its predecessors, which improve the sound quality.
In addition to CDs, it also supports high quality playback of music files including MP3, WMA, AAC, WAV, and FLAC, which have been stored on a USB memory stick. It can be accessed via a USB port on the front panel.
See below the advanced features of the CD-C603:
- Play X Change
- Full opening disc tray
- Remote IN/OUT outputs
- Playback Mode memory
- Ready Mode
- Automatic Playback
- Auto Power Standby
- 3-Mode time display
See below the specifications of the CD-C603:
- Compatible Format: MP3, WMA, AAC, WAV, FLAC (up to 96kHz / 24bit)
- Disc Compatibility: CD, CD-R, CD-RW
- Signal-To-Noise Ratio: 105dB
- Dynamic Range: 96dB
- Harmonic Distortion: 0.003%
- Output: Unbalanced L/R(RCA), Optical
- Remote In/Out: Remote in x1 / Remote out x1 (3.5mm output)
- Dimensions: 435 x 116 x 405mm
- Weight: 5.6KG
The Yamaha CD-C603 5-Disc CD Changer is retailing for $899.00 and is available in Black and Silver.
