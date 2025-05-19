Acer Unveils New AI-Powered Laptops and Monitors 

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Acer has unveiled a suite of new AI-powered devices as it expands its Aspire AI lineup, along with new Swift and Predator models, designed to deliver smarter computing and gaming experiences.

The latest Aspire AI laptops, available in sleek 14- and 16-inch variants, feature Copilot+ PC functionality and are geared towards students, professionals and families.

With multi-day battery life and integrated AI tools such as Recall (preview), Click to Do (preview), and an enhanced Windows Search, these devices aim to boost productivity without breaking the bank. Local pricing is expected to start from around A$1,199, depending on configuration.

Swift Edge 14 AI SFE14 51T 01 1 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 

Acer also introduced two premium Swift models – the Swift Edge 14 AI and the Swift Go AI, both powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra 200V Series chips.

The ultra-light Swift Edge 14 AI, weighing under 1kg, features a 14-inch 3K OLED display and debuts the world’s first Corning Gorilla Matte Pro screen. Prices for the Swift series are tipped to start at A$1,699.

PREDATOR TRITON 14 AI PT14 52T lifestyle 01 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 

For gamers and creators, the new Predator Triton 14 AI has Intel Core Ultra 9 288V processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs.

It’s also the first laptop to incorporate graphene thermal interface material for enhanced cooling. Aimed at power users, it includes a Calman Verified OLED touchscreen, haptic glass touchpad, and stylus support. Expect pricing from A$3,499.

Rounding out the announcements is Acer’s Predator X27 X gaming monitor. It features a 500 Hz refresh rate, 4K QD-OLED visuals, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, making it ideal for competitive gamers who demand top-tier performance. Australian pricing and availability will be announced soon.

Predator X27 X 03 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 

HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
hitachi banner 728x90 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
Marshall 728x90 1 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
ELX DIG UC3 ApplianceRetailer 728x90 Apr25 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
728x90 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
728x90 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
728X90 1 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
Westan 728x90px Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
Litheaudio 728x90 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
728x90 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Acer Unveils New AI Powered Laptops and Monitors 
Previous Post

Samsung to Use Titanium Back Plate in Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Tri-Fold Model

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

LG And Mercedes Head To Safer Roads

New D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh Extenders Offer Up To 1200Mbps

Belkin Debut Made For iPhone Lightning Power Bank