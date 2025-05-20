ELAC Unveils Sculptural High-End M 807 Speakers

German audio brand ELAC has unveiled the Concentro M 807 loudspeakers – a pair of high-end floorstanders that combine radical design with advanced acoustic engineering.

Unveiled at High End Munich 2025, the speakers are expected to land in Australia with a retail tag north of A$90,000 per pair.

Crafted in Germany and designed in collaboration with a Hamburg design studio, the M 807 looks more like a modernist sculpture than a speaker.

At 62kg each and built around a four-way architecture, these are not entry-level speakers. Their imposing design and technical complexity position them firmly in the high-end category.

Available in high-gloss black or white with aluminium detailing, the curved, aerodynamic cabinet is designed to reduce diffraction and maximise dispersion.

They feature ELAC’s new VXe Technology – a six-driver midrange array surrounding the brand’s revered JET 6c folded ribbon tweeter. Five user-selectable dispersion modes allow tailored sound projection.

Bass performance comes courtesy of dual 250mm aluminium sandwich woofers, downward-firing to reduce unwanted resonance while delivering deep, tight low-end response.

The M 807 features an advanced crossover network aimed at maintaining phase alignment and smooth transitions between its driver arrays.

Additional highlights include ELAC’s signature crystal membrane drivers for low distortion and dynamic midbass, as well as the ultra-fast JET 6 tweeter for extended high-frequency clarity.

Australian availability and local pricing have yet to be confirmed.