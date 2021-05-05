Aldi Special Buys Heat Up This Weekend

Aldi’s beloved air fryer is returning in an eight-litre configuration this weekend, alongside other kitchen devices; heaters; and laundry appliances.

The Ambiano-branded 1800W air fryer, which will be on sale for $89.99, features seven preset cooking configurations, a 30-minute timer and adjustable temperature control, sensor touch cooking, and overheat protection. It has a cooking temperature range of 80°C – 200°C.

Also on sale will be a pair of pie makers for $34.99 each – one family-sized, and one for four smaller pies. The family pie maker reaches 1200W of power and the four-pie maker 1400W; each has thermostatic control, a non-stick surface, and comes with a pastry cutter.

Outside the kitchen, a range of heaters will also be on sale. The highlights are a De’Longhi ceramic tower heater and a flame-effect heater with remote, both for $129; also available will be a convection heater, a ceramic tower heater with remote, and an 11-fin oil heater, all for $59.99, and a $34.99 heated throw rug.

Finally, a Stirling 7kg top-loader washing machine will be on sale for $329, and a Stirling 5kg dryer for $199.

Each will be available as part of Aldi’s Special Buys this Saturday, May 8.