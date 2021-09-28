Amazon’s New Sub-$200 Echo Buds Available To Order

Among the raft of new products announced this morning by Amazon are the second generation of Amazon Echo Buds, which are available for pre-order on Amazon.com.au now, expected to ship on October 27.

The new buds improve upon the originals in every conceivable way. The dynamic audio and active noise cancellation are both helped along by the focus on customisable fitting that will seal in the sound, and allow for a comfortable fit.

Screen Shot 2021 09 29 at 8.23.20 am Amazons New Sub $200 Echo Buds Available To Order

The earbuds are shipped with a ‘fit kit’, that includes four earbud sizes and two wing tip sizes. “One size does not fit all”, Patrick Walker, Manager of Amazon Devices, ANZ, explained this morning.

One of the big selling points is the ability to use Alexa to make calls, add items to your shopping list, and toggle between ANC and normal ambient listening, control the playback, and more.

Screen Shot 2021 09 29 at 8.23.28 am Amazons New Sub $200 Echo Buds Available To Order

“You’ll find that you reach for your phone less and less,” Kate Burleigh, Manager of Amazon Alexa, ANZ, explained, of the many voice and inbuilt functionality. “I’m loving that.”

The battery gives five hours playback per charge, up to 15 hours with the charging case. 15 minutes of charge gives two hours’ listening.

Screen Shot 2021 09 29 at 8.37.51 am Amazons New Sub $200 Echo Buds Available To Order

The standard version of the Echo Buds will retail for $169, with the wireless version cost $199.

