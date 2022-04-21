Apple To Remove Notch For 2024 iPhone

News by Daniel Croft Share
X

According to a report by long time Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhones may be completely notch-less by 2024, with the release of the iPhone 16.

“I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP (Image Signal Processor) & algorithm are critical for quality improvements.”

For some time now, Apple have played with the idea of a phone with a completely uninterrupted screen, struggling with implementing in-display touch ID in the past. iPhones currently have Face ID via the notch.

Kuo is not the only one predicting a move to a completely uninterrupted screen for the Cupertino based tech company’s smartphones. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg last year stated that the implementation of in-screen Touch ID was being tested for future models.

“While Apple had tested in-screen Touch ID for the next flagship iPhones, it won’t make the cut this year. I believe Apple is all-in on Face ID for its higher-end iPhones and its long-term goal is to implement Face ID in the display itself.”

While companies such as OnePlus and Samsung have offered full displays with via pop-up and in-screen cameras respectively, they have resulted in camera quality losses and increased complexity that hardly justifies a slightly cleaner aesthetic.

The iPhone 14 is set to be one step closer to an uninterrupted display too, with the Pro and Pro Max models thought to adopt a pill or hole punch over the current notch.

Leaderboard 728x90 Apple To Remove Notch For 2024 iPhone
4SQ TB4 web banner 728x90px Apple To Remove Notch For 2024 iPhone
728x90 1 Apple To Remove Notch For 2024 iPhone
728x90 Apple To Remove Notch For 2024 iPhone
BlueAnt PumpAirLite WebBanners 728x90 Apple To Remove Notch For 2024 iPhone
593756 au cs co re fy22q4w4 sit aw ark m15 r6 leaderboard 728x90 iif R1 Apple To Remove Notch For 2024 iPhone
Litheaudio 0222 728x90 1 Apple To Remove Notch For 2024 iPhone
braun audio 728x90 Apple To Remove Notch For 2024 iPhone
211112 4Square Banner Narrow TWE3B 2 Apple To Remove Notch For 2024 iPhone
CUST Retention FY22 Sport WinterCodes Q3 NRL 728x90 Apple To Remove Notch For 2024 iPhone

Previous Post
AMD APU

AMD's New APU Grant 30 Hour Laptop Runtime

Pro-Ject Bring Balance With Their New Turntable and Phono Boxes

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Telstra Launches Upgraded 4K 'Telstra TV' With Roku
Fresh Google Pixel 4 Details Leaked
LG Release AI-Enabled Robotic Vacuum