Arlo Celebrates 4th Birthday With 20% Off Promotion

News by Daniel Croft Share
X

Arlo Technologies Australia, the company best known for keeping Australian homes and businesses safe with its range of cutting-edge security devices, is celebrating it’s fourth birthday with a 20 percent off offer across majority of their range.

From the 11th to the 21st of August, customers looking to upgrade their security devices can head to Arlo.com or participating Arlo resellers such as JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman to pick up a great deal on a wide range of high quality security products.

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for example, one of the companies most popular products, is down from $369 to $295.20, saving you $73.80. Featuring 2K HDR video and Wi-Fi connectivity, the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Wireless Security Camera is ideal for medium to large spaces such as homes or businesses.

Arlo’s sale comes just in time to impress dad with a great deal and peace of mind come Fathers Day, which comes just after the sale on September 4th.

The promotion excludes Arlo’s recently launched Arlo Go 2 4G + Wi-Fi security camera and the Arlo Chime 2. For more information, visit the Arlo website.

728x90 Arlo Celebrates 4th Birthday With 20% Off Promotion
DSL X1852E SmartHouse 728x60 Arlo Celebrates 4th Birthday With 20% Off Promotion
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Arlo Celebrates 4th Birthday With 20% Off Promotion
Yamaha TWE7B 728x90 1 Arlo Celebrates 4th Birthday With 20% Off Promotion
728x90 1 Arlo Celebrates 4th Birthday With 20% Off Promotion
PX7S2 728x90 1 Arlo Celebrates 4th Birthday With 20% Off Promotion
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 Arlo Celebrates 4th Birthday With 20% Off Promotion
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px Arlo Celebrates 4th Birthday With 20% Off Promotion
220524 SAV 4square May leaderboard Arlo Celebrates 4th Birthday With 20% Off Promotion
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Arlo Celebrates 4th Birthday With 20% Off Promotion
Previous Post

Urgent Recall Of Westinghouse Glass Cooktop

Tens Of Thousands Set To Binge On House Of The Dragon

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Are You Ready For A New Samsung UI?
Facial Recognition & Gesture Controls To Replace iPhone Home Button
McIntosh Announce Modular Pre-Amp