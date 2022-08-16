Arlo Celebrates 4th Birthday With 20% Off Promotion

Arlo Technologies Australia, the company best known for keeping Australian homes and businesses safe with its range of cutting-edge security devices, is celebrating it’s fourth birthday with a 20 percent off offer across majority of their range.

From the 11th to the 21st of August, customers looking to upgrade their security devices can head to Arlo.com or participating Arlo resellers such as JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman to pick up a great deal on a wide range of high quality security products.

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for example, one of the companies most popular products, is down from $369 to $295.20, saving you $73.80. Featuring 2K HDR video and Wi-Fi connectivity, the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Wireless Security Camera is ideal for medium to large spaces such as homes or businesses.

Arlo’s sale comes just in time to impress dad with a great deal and peace of mind come Fathers Day, which comes just after the sale on September 4th.

The promotion excludes Arlo’s recently launched Arlo Go 2 4G + Wi-Fi security camera and the Arlo Chime 2. For more information, visit the Arlo website.