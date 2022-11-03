BenQ Brings New Meeting Room Projector

BenQ’S newly launched LED Meeting Room projector offers low noise level to avoid interruptions as well as improved lighting performance for colour accurate images.

LW500 comes with a low noise level operating at 32/28 (Eco) decibels for uninterrupted meetings.

The LW500 WXGA projector with a SmartEco mode optimizes projector brightness to extend its lifetime and improve the performance of the chain.

With a brightness level of 2,000 ANSI Lumens, the WXGA projector delivers the highest quality of lighting to the meeting room. The BenQ LW500 has a contrast ratio of 20000:1 and has a life cycle of an impressive 30,000 hours.

The projector outputs 98% Rec. 709 coverage, 1.07 billion colors, and a 1.55-1.7 throw ratio. The auto vertical Keystone helps to quickly enhance the image focus and the device can achieve 1.1x zoom. A Kensington Lock is included in the projector as an anti-theft measure. The device can be turned on again 8 seconds after it was turned off.

The projector also has specific modes like Presentation Mode to match PC, notebook colouring, and Spreadsheet Mode to boost readability of the text on a 100″ diagonal projected image.

The BenQ LW500 projector can be connected via its HDMI interface or USB-A. The device has a low input lag of 33.4ms at 1080p and 60Hz display resolution. The projector is equipped with a 2W speaker and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The projector has entered the US and Canadian markets and is available for $699 directly from BenQ. Leading retail outlets like Amazon and BestBuy are also retailing the BenQ LW500 WXGA projector.