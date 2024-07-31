Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Consumers using the Anker SoundCore Bluetooth speaker are being urged to “stop using their speaker immediately” over concerns the unit can catch fire.

It is the second time government agency Product Safety Australia (PSA) has issued the warning in recent weeks.

“A short circuit in the battery can cause the speaker to overheat,” said PSA. “There is a risk of a serious injury and/or property damage if the speaker overheats and catches fire.”

PSA said a fire has already occurred, resulting in burn injuries and property damage.

Screen Shot 2024 07 31 at 11.33.38 am Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
Anker SoundCore Bluetooth speaker in PSA recall. Image: PSA.

“Consumers should stop using their speaker immediately,” PSA said. “Consumers should check their serial number to determine if they have recalled speaker.

“If recalled, consumers should dispose of affected speakers in accordance with local requirements. Consumers can contact their local council about e-waste disposal or find their closest e-waste collection service at the RecyclingNearYou website.”

Speakers should not be thrown out with general waste or home recycling, or “non-approved recycling boxes found at retail and home improvement stores, as this is a fire hazard”.

Confirmation of disposal will be sought prior to processing a replacement. 

Screen Shot 2024 07 31 at 11.34.00 am Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
Anker SoundCore Bluetooth speaker in PSA recall. Image: PSA.


Consumers will be provided with a replacement speaker. Consumers will be required to provide proof of purchase or ownership and confirmation that the battery backup has been disconnected to receive a remedy.

For more information, consumers can contact Anker via email at support@anker.com.

Middleton 728x90px Product Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
Haier 728x90 1 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
728x90 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
4Square – Channel News 728x90 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
Litheaudio 728x90 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
728x90 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
hitachi banner 728x90 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
728x90 Iconic Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
Whatmough 728x90 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
QUEEN 728x90 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
728X90 Burn Injuries and Property Damage Caused By Bluetooth Speaker: Urgent Recall
Previous Post

D-Link Launches New Wi-Fi 6 Modem Router With VoIP In Australia

GenAI Smartphone Shipments To Grow More Than 360% This Year

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IFA 2019: LG To Unveil “Ultra-Fast” Gaming Monitors
The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Brings Gemini AI To Its External Display
Microsoft To End Windows 7 Support Next Year