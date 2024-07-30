D-Link Launches New Wi-Fi 6 Modem Router With VoIP In Australia

D-Link Australia and New Zealand has launched its new Wi-Fi 6 modem router with VoIP which the company claims delivers a “quantum leap” in capacity, range and speed.

The DSL-X3052E AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 VDSL2/ ADSL2+ Modem Router with VoIP offers universal DSL connectivity in Australia and New Zealand, supporting VLAN tagging as well as the latest SOS/ ROC requirements on the NBN. It also has a dedicated Gigabit Ethernet WAN port.

With the DSL-X3052E, D-Link says that users can experience up to AX3000 speeds (2400Mbps on the 5GHz and 574Mbps on the 2.4GHz) while 1024-QAM boosts throughput to devices by up to 25 per cent and 160MHz contiguous channel width delivers even more bandwidth for Wi-Fi speeds up to a combined 3Gbps.

This dual-band device operates on 2.4GHz for your everyday web tasks and on 5GHz for high-intensity consumption.

In addition, four Gigabit LAN ports and a Gigabit WAN port offer wired connectivity options to devices such as a Smart TV.

Users can connect to more devices simultaneously whilst experiencing less congestion as the DSL-X3052E uses Wi-Fi 6’s Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) technology.

As D-Link says, this technology allows small data packets destined for multiple devices transmitted together and not having to queue them up again, making it ideal for smart homes filled with IoT devices that are otherwise jostling for bandwidth.

The OFDMA and MU-MIMO support better efficiency of upstream and downstream transmissions to distribute the flow of data to multiple devices.

For extended coverage and reduced interference, high-gain antennas, built-in power amplifiers and beamforming technology allow the DSL-X3052E to extend the reach of a user’s Wi-Fi and focus a stronger signal in the direction of a user’s devices.

With Wi-Fi networks, safeguarding privacy is vital. The DSL-X3052E uses 128-bit encryption to protect the network and devices connected to it.

As with all D-Link Wi-Fi 6 routers and modem routers, the DSL-X3052E too utilises Target Wake Time (TWT) helping reduce battery consumption for connected devices by communicating with them and deciding when and how often the device requires data transfers. TWT increases the device’s sleep time, conserving energy and battery life.

The new device is available at select authorised retailers and from D-Link’s website in Australia at a price point of A$399.95.