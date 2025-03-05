Dell Alienware Expands QD-OLED Monitor Lineup with New Models

Dell’s Alienware division has unveiled its latest QD-OLED monitors, including the new 34-inch AW3425DW and 27-inch AW2725D, at CES 2025.

This marks a significant step in the evolution of OLED technology, which is gradually replacing traditional LCD monitors with superior picture quality and HDR.

The three new models expand Dell’s QD-OLED offerings, which now include five monitors.

The AW3425DW is the successor to the 2022 AW3423DW model, offering a curved 34-inch display with a 3440×1440 resolution.

The refresh rate has been boosted to 240Hz, up from the previous 175Hz. It also features improved connectivity with HDMI 2.1 FRL, and it now includes G-SYNC Compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync support.

Priced at $549, the Alienware AW2725D is Dell Alienware’s most affordable QD-OLED monitor to date. The 27-inch flat gaming monitor features a 2560×1440 resolution and a 280Hz refresh rate. It will be available this summer.

Launched at CES 2025, the Alienware AW2725Q is a 27-inch 4K QD-OLED monitor that supports an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. With a price tag of $899.99, it combines sharp, vibrant visuals with smooth gaming performance. The monitor features Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Dolby Vision HDR.

Dell has also addressed concerns about OLED burn-in by offering a three year limited OLED burn-in hardware warranty on all of its QD-OLED monitors.