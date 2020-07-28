Lost your password?


Days after sacking 900 staff, Dyson has announced an expansion of their operations in South Korean market, debuting two new cordless vacuum cleaners in the country.

These two vacuum cleaner models are the Dyson Omni-glide, pricing for which will start from 549,000 Korean won (A$644); and the Digital Slim, with pricing starting at 799,000 Korean won (A$937).

It is unclear when Omni-glide and Digital Slim will be launched in Australia.

According to the Korea Herald, Dyson stated that it chose to launch these two products in the South Korean market first, as people have been spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and people do not typically wear socks or shoes at home.

Source Korea Herald Dyson Double Down On SK Market After Mass Layoffs

Souce: Korea Herald

A recent market survey conducted by the Korea Broadcast Advertising Corporation found that Dyson was in a tight race with the domestically owned LG: 22% of consumers who had purchased a vacuum cleaner in the past year had bought an LG Code Zero vacuum, compared to 21% who had chosen Dyson.

The new Omni-glide model features Dyson’s first multi-directional vacuum cleaner head, which aims to make it easier for consumers to remove dust from tight spaces. It is also the brand’s first vacuum cleaner that has a push-button rather than a trigger button, which should make it easier of users to change hands when vacuuming.

The main drawcard of the Digital Slim is its size – it weighs just 1.9kg, which is 30% lighter than the V11 cordless model.

Marantz EISA 728x90 1 Dyson Double Down On SK Market After Mass Layoffs
Yamaha Soundbars 728x90 Dyson Double Down On SK Market After Mass Layoffs
JBL Partybox 728x90 Dyson Double Down On SK Market After Mass Layoffs
Netgear Nighthawk 728x90 1 Dyson Double Down On SK Market After Mass Layoffs
728x90 soundbar 10 Dyson Double Down On SK Market After Mass Layoffs
SmartHouse Covr1102 728x90 Dyson Double Down On SK Market After Mass Layoffs
Yamaha Soundbars 728x90 1 Dyson Double Down On SK Market After Mass Layoffs
Uniden PT 728 x 90 Dyson Double Down On SK Market After Mass Layoffs
ARLO PRO 3 Floodlight BANNER 728x90 Dyson Double Down On SK Market After Mass Layoffs
Channel News Web Banners Paradigm Premier 2020 06 728x90px Dyson Double Down On SK Market After Mass Layoffs