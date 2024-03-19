Dyson Founder Debuts New Hair Dryer In LG & Samsung’s Backyard

Founder and senior engineer at Dyson, James Dyson, has visited South Korea to unveil a new hair dryer, the Dyson Supersonic Nural.

Designed to protect hair and the scalp from heat, the company chose Seoul as the location to launch the product because as it’s one of Dyson’s top selling markets.

While demonstrating the product, he said, “What we are trying to do is keep the moisture in both the hair and the scalp. An unhealthy scalp is not only unsightly and itchy, but it means the hair is going to be unhealthy as well.”

“So the aim with all Dyson hair machines is to keep the temperature down on the hair and scalp.”

This new device uses infrared light technology called “Time of Flight,” which measures distance between the user’s head and the device, automatically adjusting the heat temperature to lessen damage.

There’s a ‘scalp protect’ mode, and when turned on, the LED lighting on the device turns red, signalling the device is at the strongest heat setting.

When the device closes in on the hair and scalp, the light turns orange, then yellow to inform the user the heat has been lowered to 55-degrees Celsius, which is claimed to be the optimum temperature for comfort and drying speed.

Another new feature is the ‘pause detect’ mode, which senses when the device is put down. It will automatically turn the heat and motor off, saving energy. When the device is picked up again, it turns back on to full operation.

Attachment learning technology has also been included for the upgraded attachment nozzles. Depending on the type of nozzle, gentle air, smoothing, styling concentrator, the device will adjust air and temperature.

“We are investing about 500 million pounds (approx. A$970.5 million) in the future of hair care, and finding new ways of styling and treating hair.”

He stated all of Dyson’s hair devices are equipped with “state-of-art” motors that spin 120,000 rotations per minute.

“Dyson’s hair machines are manufactured on fully automated production lines, so there is not one person inside and all the components that support the site are robots. Everything is machine-assembled, machine-drilled and completely made on automated machinery.”

“We have to do this because, for the motor to go so fast, you can’t have any human element, any (chance of human error). It has to be absolutely perfect in order to spin so fast.” He added the company makes around 22 million motors a year.

There are Dyson labs in England, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, and they are investing in battery technology, new electric motors, and digital technology.

This new device will be available for 599,000 won (approx. A$683) on Dyson’s official website and in select stores. Australian and other region pricing and availability is yet to be revealed.

Global President For Dyson Beauty, Kathleen Van Nest Pierce said, “In the beauty industry, Seoul is one of the most interesting and innovative cities in the world, and we are inspired by how fast the country embraces new ideas and better machines.”

At the global launch event, the company also explained its ambition to jump into the farming industry, using examples of technology-filled greenhouses growing strawberries year round in England.

Dyson concluded, “Our technologists are working with farming, both to improve farming and provide food that is really important. We also (want to) provide ingredients for future Dyson machines.”

The England greenhouses adopted anaerobic digestion technology and robots are used to pick strawberries. The company is also planning to eventually generate free heat and electricity in the greenhouses.