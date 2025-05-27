Dyson Unveils World’s Slimmest Cordless Vacuum with 38mm Handle in Seoul

Dyson has introduced the PencilVac, its slimmest cordless vacuum cleaner to date, featuring a 38-millimetre diameter handle and weighing 1.8 kilograms, at a launch in Seoul on Monday.

The ultra-slim design is enabled by Dyson’s new proprietary Hyperdymium motor, approximately the size of a Korean 500-won coin.

The motor delivers 34% more power density than its predecessor and spins at 140,000 revolutions per minute, according to Nathan McLean, senior engineering manager at Dyson.

Despite its compact size, the PencilVac maintains strong cleaning performance with 55 air watts of suction power, capable of removing more than 99% of fine dust on hard floors, the company claims.

The vacuum introduces Dyson’s first Fluffycones cleaner head, featuring four conically-shaped nylon brush bars that rotate in opposite directions to enhance pickup efficiency.

The design prevents hair tangling by spinning debris in a conical pattern that migrates toward the brush bar’s end for easy removal.

Dual green LED lights at the front and rear illuminate microscopic dust particles invisible to the naked eye, helping users achieve more thorough cleaning.

The flexible design enables smooth manoeuvring around furniture and tight corners in any direction.

Dyson has redesigned the dustbin architecture to compress collected debris in a separate chamber, maximising bin capacity up to five times greater than previous models while reducing empty frequency.

The compressed dust is ejected deeply into waste bins to minimise airborne particles and ensure hygienic disposal without direct contact with debris.

“The challenge was to get something small enough to fit this new 38 millimetres,” McLean said, highlighting the engineering achievement behind the world’s most manoeuvrable Dyson vacuum to date.