Google has announced that its Google Photos app will no longer automatically save photos received through messaging applications, though users can still change this in their settings.

“People are sharing more photos and videos due to COVID-19. To save internet resources, backup and sync has been turned off for device folders created by messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messages, and Kik,” Google stated.

Other impacted apps include Facebook, Helo, Instagram, LINE, Messenger, Snapchat, Twitter, and Viber.

Previously, Google automatically created folders for and synced up photos received on these platforms. The change will not impact folders and photos that have already been stored.

Users will be able to turn on backup and sync setting at any time within these apps. However, even with backup and sync turned off, users will still be able to find photos and videos from messaging apps on their device and choose individual photos and videos to back up.