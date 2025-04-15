Google’s Android 15 Storage Requirement May Drive Up Cost of Budget Phones

Google is increasing the minimum storage requirement for devices running Android 15, a move that could raise the price of budget smartphones or prevent older models from receiving the new software.

According to Android Authority, the new guidelines require at least 32GB of internal storage, double the previous 16GB minimum introduced with Android 13.

In addition, 75% of that storage must be allocated to the data partition, which houses core apps, system services, and essential files.

This change is unlikely to affect mainstream smartphones, such as the Pixel 9a, which already offer a base storage of 128GB.

However, it could pose a challenge for manufacturers producing low-cost Android devices, particularly in emerging markets where affordability is key.

These manufacturers may be forced to increase prices in order to meet the new storage minimum, rely on cheaper and slower storage components, or continue shipping devices with older versions of Android.

Google has not officially commented on the change, but the move appears aimed at improving the overall user experience on entry-level Android phones, which make up the majority of devices globally.

The increased storage is expected to ensure smoother performance, more reliable updates, and enough space for essential apps.

Some manufacturers may consider using the open-source version of Android (AOSP) to bypass the new storage requirements.

However, doing so would mean foregoing access to the Google Play Store and key proprietary services, which are integral to the Android ecosystem.

Ultimately, while Google’s intent may be to enhance performance on lower-end phones, the updated storage requirement could have the unintended consequence of making these devices less accessible to the consumers they’re designed to serve.

