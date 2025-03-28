Hisense Takes on Samsung with new 75” Canvas TV

Hisense is set to shake up the lifestyle TV market with the expansion of its CanvasTV lineup, introducing a new 75-inch model designed to rival Samsung’s popular Frame TV series.

The 75-inch CanvasTV will launch in late autumn 2025 and offers a premium yet competitively priced alternative for consumers who want their TV to double as a digital artwork display. The A$3,899 price tag makes it a more affordable option compared to Samsung’s 75-inch Frame TV, which retails at A$4,499.

Hisense initially launched CanvasTV in 2024 with 55-inch and 65-inch models, tapping into the growing trend of televisions designed to blend into home decor. Now, with the introduction of the larger models, Hisense is targeting the bigger-screen market, where Samsung’s Frame TV has enjoyed significant success.

Like its predecessors, the CanvasTV 75-inch features a 4K QLED panel with Quantum Dot technology, ensuring vibrant colours and deep contrast. The signature anti-glare Hi-Matte display enhances the TV’s artistic appeal, making digital artwork and photography look more like real framed prints when the TV is not in use.

The CanvasTV continues to offer ‘Art Mode’, allowing users to display curated artwork or personal photos when not watching TV. Each unit comes with a premium teak magnetic frame, with additional frame options available separately to suit different interior aesthetics. An ultra-slim wall mount ensures a near flush-to-wall installation, mimicking a traditional picture frame.

Powered by Google TV, the CanvasTV lineup provides access to streaming services, voice assistants (Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit), and smart home integration.

While Hisense has not confirmed all gaming specifications for the 75-inch model, it is expected to follow the 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support found in the smaller models, which are key features for gamers.

A built-in RGB light sensor automatically adjusts brightness and colour temperature based on room lighting conditions. Energy-conscious buyers will appreciate the motion sensor, which automatically turns off the screen when no one is in the room, reducing power consumption.

The Hisense CanvasTV 75-inch model will arrive in Australian stores in late autumn 2025 for A$3,899.

Although Hisense has also introduced an 85-inch model internationally, this larger variant will not be available in Australia. In contrast, Samsung’s 85-inch Frame TV retails at A$6,999, meaning Australian consumers will have fewer choices in this size category.