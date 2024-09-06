IFA 2024: Ninja To Expand Availability Of Its First Espresso Machine

In July, Ninja unveiled its first coffee machine – the Ninja Luxe Café. While that machine was initially available only in the US and Canada, the company is now expanding its availability to more markets globally, with Australia tipped to receive it too.

At IFA 2024 in Berlin, SharkNinja is showcasing its 3-in-1 espresso, filter coffee and cold brew maker and has confirmed that it is now available in more countries across the EMEA region.

The machine’s Barista Assist Technology offers customised grind size recommendations, weight-based dosing and active brew adjustments for temperature and pressure.

Based on the specific brew, the machine automatically adapts to create a cup of coffee personalised to the user’s taste.

The Ninja Luxe Café also has a Dual Froth System that combines steaming and whisking for hands-free frothing and which can create textured hot or cold microfoam using dairy or plant-based milk.

ES601 WEBR GalleryImages AdaptiveBrewingInUse 1024x1024 1 IFA 2024: Ninja To Expand Availability Of Its First Espresso Machine

There are four preset programs allowing users to select their desired froth styles including steamed milk, thin froth, thick froth and cold foam.

“Our new Ninja Luxe Café is an easy-to-use 3-in-1 espresso, drip coffee and cold brew maker that solves the biggest pain points consumers have with espresso machines,” said Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer at SharkNinja.

“The tailored grind-size recommendations, built-in scale and hands-free frothing system removes complicated processes to eliminate sour/bitter brews and manual frothing hassles for café-quality drinks at home.”

ES601 WEBR GalleryImages PouringColdPressedMartini 1024x1024 1 IFA 2024: Ninja To Expand Availability Of Its First Espresso Machine

The machine delivers a range of creations including double and quad shots to classic, rich or over-ice drip coffee and cold brew in a sizes that vary from six ounces up to 18 ounces.

The company says that the cold-pressed espresso is brewed at a lower temperature and pressure, and at a slower pace, to extract a more flavourful, smooth brew – as you would want with something like an espresso martini.

The machine which is currently is priced at $499 (A$740.98) in the US, is competitively priced compared to its peers. We’ll bring you details about the expected launch date within Australia, as well as its local pricing as soon as we have those details. Stay tuned.

