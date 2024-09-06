IFA 2024: Obstacles Cannot Stop Roborock’s New Robo Vacuum

Marking the 10th anniversary of its founding this year, Roborock is present at the IFA 2024 in Berlin to showcase a range of completely redesigned vacuums. It includes the Qrevo Curv, Qrevo Slim, Qrevo Edge and also the H5.

The Qrevo Curv and Qrevo Edge feature the company’s new AdaptiLift Chassis which automatically lifts the robot’s front wheel and independently adjusts its main wheels to raise the robot 10mm, enabling it to go over standard thresholds up to 30mm and double-layer thresholds up to 40mm.

Both robo vacuums also have a DuoDivide Main Brush and a FlexiArm Arc Side Brush. The DuoDivide Main Brush has dual short bristle rollers with spiral blades to direct hair towards the dustbin inlet without tangling.

They have 18,500Pa HyperForce Suction and FlexiArm Technology featuring an extendable side brush and right-side mop. Both come with the Multifunctional Dock 3.0 with the 75°C hot mop washing feature.

The company’s other new product, the Roborock Qrevo Slim, is designed to get under furniture. The lidar tower on the new Qrevo Slim has been removed from the top, and the vacuum is just 3.3 inches high.

Its new navigation system uses dual-light 3D time of flight technology, deploying lasers and an RGB camera for navigation and obstacle recognition.

Roborock says that the technology was developed over a period of five years of joint R&D between itself and Infineon, PMD, and OFlim.

“The close relationship with Roborock is a great example of how our innovative semiconductor technologies translate into benefits for the end consumer,” said Andreas Kopetz, Vice President Ambient Sensing at Infineon.

The vacuum’s StarSight Autonomous System features dual-light 3D ToF technology, forming a high-density laser array with over 21,600 sensor points and a 38,400Hz sampling frequency, which along with the RGB camera ensures better navigation and obstacle recognition.

Equipped with the FlexiArm Side Brush and Mop and DuoRoller Riser Brush, the vacuum offers 11,000Pa suction power too.

The new Roborock H5 which is also on display at IFA is a cordless lightweight vacuum with advanced filtration. Roborock says that has a suction power of 158AW and weighs 1.82kg with the motorised mini brush attached. It features nine-cyclone dust separation technology and a five-stage filtration system.

For now, the company has confirmed that the H5 will be launching in Australia through its own website as well as selected retailers “soon”. It hasn’t confirmed a price yet for it, and is yet to confirm the local pricing and availability of its other new set of robovacs too.

This segment is seeing increasing competition from several players, with SharkNinja too taking to IFA to display its new range of robovacs. You can read more those here.