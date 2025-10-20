IFA 2025: Motorola Set to Launch Three New Smartphones 

Motorola is gearing up to unveil three new smartphones at IFA 2025, strengthening their position in the mid-range and budget segments.

The highlight of the lineup is expected to be the Edge 60 Neo, which will likely complete the Edge 60 series. Positioned just below the base Edge 60, the Neo offers a more affordable option for consumers. Early images show the device in eye-catching shades like orange, cyan, and gray. While full specifications have yet to be confirmed, the phone features a punch-hole front camera and a triple-camera system on the rear.Moto G06 IFA 2025: Motorola Set to Launch Three New Smartphones 

Alongside the Edge 60 Neo, Motorola is also preparing the Moto G06 and G06 Power. Both models share a similar design, with dual rear cameras and a waterdrop notch for the front-facing camera. The G06 Power is pictured in green and light brown, while the base G06 is confirmed in brown, with additional colors like orange and blue expected.

IFA 2025 will provide the first official look at the full specs and availability for all three devices.

