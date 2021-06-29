JBL Brings Three New Wireless Headphones To Oz

Sound, Latest News by Jake Nelson
X

JBL has launched a new range of wireless headphones in its Live series into Australia, including in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear models.

The three new models include the flagship Live Pro+ true wireless earbuds. Featuring a “stick” design reminiscent of Apple AirPods and buds from LG, the Live Pro+ buds include three microphones per bud, active noise cancelling technology with echo cancellation and smart ambient, and IPX4 water resistance.

JBL LIVE PRO TWS Product Image Case Open 2 Black JBL Brings Three New Wireless Headphones To Oz

Marcus Fry, General Manager of JBL AUNZ at Harman, says the new buds launching in July will shake up the market.

“We have been anticipating the arrival of the Live Pro+ True Wireless headphone for months. This headphone will rival our competitor products and at a super competitive price of $249.95 for a True Wireless that has 3 mics and 28 hours of combined battery, I challenge you to try it. You will not be disappointed,” he said.

JBL LIVE 660NC Product image Hero Black JBL Brings Three New Wireless Headphones To Oz

Also coming are JBL’s Live 660NC over-ear headphones for $279.95 (above), featuring 40mm drivers, built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, and up to 50 hours battery life with ANC disabled; and the affordable Live 460NC on-ear headphones (price TBA).

