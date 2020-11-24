Lenovo has shared its Christmas gift guide with a range of products suited to every person in your life – whether it be students, tech savvy gamers or parents.

The first product on the list is the Lenovo Duet Chromebook, which is a chic and light 2-in-1 device that can be used as either a laptop or tablet.

Weighing less than a kilo and at a 10.1’’ size, Lenovo says the Duet Chromebook is a perfect travel companion or gift for a school or university student.

The Lenovo Duet Chromebook retails for $599 and is available in Australia at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys and Amazon.

Next on the guide is the Lenovo Smart Display, which the tech company says is a great gift for mums and dads.

The Smart Display is a perfect addition to your kitchen or living space with a bright HD screen which displays reminders, calendars and shopping lists.

The 7-inch model is priced at $99 and the 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display is on sale for $199. Both models are available at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman.

Last on the list is for the gamers: Lenovo’s 15.6-inch Legion Y700.

Lenovo says this notebook offers a premium gaming experience with 9th Gen Intel Core processors and serious storage for maximum power.

The Lenovo Legion Y7000 is available at Lenovo.com for $1519 in Australia.

Lenovo is also running Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales with up to 50% discounts across its commercial, consumer and gaming range.