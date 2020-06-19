Logitech International has announced that it will be adding information on the carbon impact of each of its products on packaging and company website, as part of efforts to galvanise an industry-wide shift to more environmentally friendly products.

The company’s first carbon impact labels are expected to appear on Logitech gaming products released later this year, followed by a rollout across the full portfolio.

“We are doubling down on our efforts to reduce our environmental impact, yet we can’t do it alone. By communicating the carbon impact of our products, we are empowering and collaborating with our consumers to better the world. Carbon is the new calorie – we need to know what we’re consuming,” said Bracken Darrel, President and CEO of Logitech.

“We also invite other companies to join Logitech in driving positive change by providing full transparency on their products. It will take an industry-wide effort to truly make a difference.”

In 2019 Logitech neutralised the carbon in its gaming product portfolio and pledged to limit its carbon footprint in line with the Paris Agreement. As such, Logitech aims to be powered exclusively by renewable electricity by 2030.

“Increasingly we are seeing consumers looking for clear, transparent and credible statements of climate action by businesses,” said Rebecca Fay, Chief Marketing Officer at Natural Capital Partners. “We applaud Logitech’s carbon transparency program which is an ideal complement to the CarbonNeutral certification of its products and truly demonstrates that this is a company committed to a low carbon transformation.”