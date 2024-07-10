Logitech G Launch New Gaming Mouse

Logitech G has launched a new device, the G309 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse.

It’s a premium-designed mouse that comes with dual-wireless connectivity, precision tracking, and reliable performance.

Gamers want the best in their gear, delivering performance, reliability, and comfort. They want low latency, precision control, and synchronisation with movements.

Vice President and General Manager of Logitech Gaming, Ujesh Desai said, “For years, we have been committed to evolving our Lightspeed technology and innovation so that everyone from esports pros to new gamers can enjoy wireless gameplay.”

“Our Lightspeed technology, in conjunction with our HERO sensors, has advanced to the point where all gamers, from the world’s elite esports pros athletes to the first time gamer, know they can trust Logitech G mice to perform every time. With the G309 Lightspeed, we have brought the same top-of-the-line technology, including Hero 25K sensor, PowerPlay compatibility, and Lightspeed wireless — all at a price point that is affordable to most.”

The new G309 is PowerPlay compatible, allowing gamers to power it without an AA battery inside, if they also purchase the Logitech G PowerPlay Wireless Charging System. It reduces weight by 18g.

The mouse also features the Hero 25K sensor, offering over 300 hours of continuous gameplay at a 1ms report rate. This is possible via one AA alkaline battery. By switching to Bluetooth, battery life is extended to over 600 hours on one AA alkaline battery.

It’s durable and lightweight, weighing 86g with an alkaline battery, or 68g without the battery.

Logitech combines Lightspeed wireless performance with the Hero 25K sensor to provide next-generation performance, responsiveness, and accuracy, as well as 400 IPS and up to 25,600 DPI sensitivity.

Two lightspeed devices are also able to be connected to one receiver via the Device Pairing tool in G Hub. Gamers get the choice to operate the mouse with the same receiver as a Logitech gaming keyboard.

The G309 is exclusive to Logitech G and comes equipped with the LightForce hybrid optical-mechanical switches. This uses galvanic contact parts within the switch to operate like mechanical switches.

The mouse will be available in black and white and is available for preorder now for A$149.95, from the official Logitech G website.