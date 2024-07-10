Audio Technica Unveils New Set Of Buds For Bass Lovers

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Audio Technica has revealed its new set of true wireless earbuds, which are expected to serve those big bass lovers.

Named ATH-CKS30TW+, the buds are claimed to offer “chest-thumping bass.”

The company has reportedly added 9mm drivers and acoustic ducts to “expertly” control airflow. Additionally, there’s an ultra-low frequency setting within the EQ.

According to Audio Technica, the result is a soundstage that “brings rich, tightly controlled low frequencies, detailed mids, and sparkling highs to music, movies, and games.”

“For those wanting to explore the very depths of their favourite songs, Audio-Technica’s Connect app provides access to an ultra-low-frequency equaliser (Bass Boost – Deep), which extends the bass even further for body-moving beats that must be heard to be believed.”

%name Audio Technica Unveils New Set Of Buds For Bass Lovers

The buds will also feature active noise cancellation (ANC), as well as 6.5 hours of playback from one single charge, with a total of 17.5 hours with the charging case.

They are IP55 rated against water and come with an ‘out of range’ alert if they are left behind.

They come with Siri and Google Assistant availability with one touch of a button, as well as a low latency mode for gaming, and a Soundscape feature for setting the tone.

The ATH-CKS30TW+ wireless earbuds will be available for U$99 (approx. A$146). Official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed.

Banner Z10 Al Wh 728x90px EN Audio Technica Unveils New Set Of Buds For Bass Lovers
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Audio Technica Unveils New Set Of Buds For Bass Lovers
Motorola Banner Ads 728 x 90 72ppi Audio Technica Unveils New Set Of Buds For Bass Lovers449565
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Audio Technica Unveils New Set Of Buds For Bass Lovers
Middleton 728x90px Product Audio Technica Unveils New Set Of Buds For Bass Lovers
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina Audio Technica Unveils New Set Of Buds For Bass Lovers
728x90 Audio Technica Unveils New Set Of Buds For Bass Lovers
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Audio Technica Unveils New Set Of Buds For Bass Lovers
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Audio Technica Unveils New Set Of Buds For Bass Lovers
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Audio Technica Unveils New Set Of Buds For Bass Lovers
Previous Post

iPhone’s Google Maps To Get New Update

Logitech G Launch New Gaming Mouse

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The Most Repair-Friendly Smartphone Brands
Google Lens Available On Android And Soon iOS Devices
Apple Updates Final Cut Pro X For Remote Workflows