Logitech Rolls Out New Business-Focused Earbuds

by Jake Nelson
As home office and hybrid work increasingly becomes the norm, Logitech’s newest true wireless earbuds are aimed squarely at videoconferencing.

The Zone True Wireless Earbuds are set to release this year alongside a wired version, the Zone Wired Earbuds. Logitech bills them as the first earbuds to be certified by all three major videoconferencing platforms – Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet.

The true wireless buds feature noise-cancelling microphones and ANC, and are compatible with both Bluetooth and the bundled USB receiver, while the wired buds (below) can connect via USB-C, USB-A, and 3.5mm ports.

According to Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration, the new Zone buds strike a balance between form and function.

“Current wireless solutions force consumers to compromise between either traditional headsets that are not aesthetically suited for video calling, or sub-optimal audio performance.

“With Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds, you no longer have to compromise. These earbuds were designed so people look great on video calls and have best-in-class audio certified by the top video platforms,” he said.

The Zone True Wireless Earbuds will sell in Australia for $375.95. Local pricing for Zone Wired buds has yet to be revealed. Both will be available worldwide in spring.

