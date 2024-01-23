Motorola Adds Android 14 To Select Phones

Android 14 has almost finished rolling out among select phones, including Samsung. Now, Motorola has revealed which of its devices will be gaining the latest update.
It’s not an easily accessible list, with those interest having to search for particular devices, however, YTECHB has compiled an actual list of the exact Motorola phones that will be gaining Android 14.
It’s important to note that no release timelines have been revealed yet.
See below the complete list of Motorola phones gaining Android 14:
Motorola Razr Phones:
- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra / Razr+ 2023
- Motorola Razr 40 / Razr 2023
- Motorola Razr 2022
Motorola Edge Series Phones:
- Motorola Edge+ (2023)
- Motorola Edge (2023)
- Motorola Edge (2022)
- Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 40 Neo
- Motorola Edge 40
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro / Motorola Edge+ (2022)
- Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 30
Motorola G Series Phones:
- Moto G (2023)
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
- Moto G Stylus (2023)
- Moto G Power 5G
- Moto G84
- Moto G54
- Moto G73
- Moto G53
- Moto G23
- Moto G14
Others:
- Motorola ThinkPhone
Recently, the Moto G53 received an Android 14 update, while the Moto G54 received a beta build.
This list can also be expanded at any point by Motorola.