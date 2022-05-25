MSI Debut QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

MSI have announced their very first QD-OLED gaming monitor, the 34-inch ultrawide MSI MEG 342C. MSI’s new monitor takes on the market’s first widescreen QD-OLED gaming monitor, Alienware’s highly successful 34 QD-OLED, which immediately sold out upon release.

Until the Alienware was released, OLED displays were not available in the gaming world. QD-OLED displays, as the name suggests, make use of Quantum Dot technology to improve brightness and colour accuracy, providing users with the ultimate in gaming visuals. The MSI MEG 342C is the second ever gaming display to use this technology.

While MSI have released very little about the MSI MEG 342C, it is believed that it makes use of the same 34-inch ultrawide panel as the Alienware, which would mean a 3440×1440 resolution, 175Hz refresh rate and 1800R curvature.

Being part of MSI’s MEG range of monitors, the 342C benefits from features such as Sound Tune A.I. noise cancelling, a KVM (keyboard, video and mouse) switch that allow you to control multiple devices with the same peripherals, smart crosshair and ambient light sensor.

Pricing and availability of the new monitor has not yet been disclosed.