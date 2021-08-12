New Galaxy Buds2 Are Samsung’s Smallest And Lightest Yet

Samsung has unveiled its new Galaxy Buds2, which come with active noise cancelling in a compact package.

The Galaxy Buds2 are the smallest and lightest earbuds the company has released to date, but don’t mistake these for a lightweight product, with a world-class sound and numerous flexible listening options.

The introduction of active noise cancelling is the biggest clear leap forward from its predecessor, and connection is a breeze, with Bluetooth 5.2 support, as well as AAC and SBC codecs for high-fidelity sound.

The Buds2 are available in four colours — graphite, white, olive or lavender — and come in a fashionable matching charging case.

An Auto Switch feature allows full integration with the Galaxy galaxy, letting a user seamlessly move between devices smoothly, without mucking about with settings.

These boast a battery life of five hours, with three more full charges in the case. This is with ANC on – you’ll get 7.5 hours without it.

A word of warning – the buds only have an IPX2 rating, so you won’t wanna get these wet.

“Our new Galaxy Buds2 are built on Samsung’s audio legacy and designed to be comfortable enough to wear all day long,” explains Garry McGregor, Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung Electronics Australia.

“Across the entire suite of Galaxy products we’re announcing today, you’ll see that while we have made significant improvements to each of the devices, we have brought down the prices to make our pioneering technology accessible to more Australians.

“We have experienced a huge groundswell of support for this launch from all our partners who –we believe –areas excited as we are to deliver the latest ground-breaking technology from Samsung to Australian customers.”

Galaxy Buds will be available to purchase from September 10, 2021 in Australia, and will retail for $219.

