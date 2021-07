Pokemon fans, and those who long for the days of multiplayer online battle arena games with less-than-stellar graphics can get excited, because Pokémon Unite, the result of a partnership between Nintendo and Chinese giant Tencent, will be coming to Nintendo Switch on July 21, which is next Wednesday.

The above trailer makes it look like the type of addictive, simple gameplay the Pokémon franchise is known for.

It will be coming to iOS and Android devices at a later date.