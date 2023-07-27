Samsung Drops New Health & Wellness Focused Watches

Health and wellness were a key focus at last week’s Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. product debrief.

The product showcase was held in Sydney before the launch of a wide range of their products inclusive of Samsung’s latest and greatest in smartphones, tabs, and Galaxy Watches with availability starting August 18.

One of the most recent additions to the Samsung family is the Galaxy Watch6, and Galaxy Watch6 Classic which feature a larger battery with an additional 8 hours of use, a bigger and more animated display, as well as a 30% slimmer bezel, all making the watches primed and ready to compete with Apple watch products.

During the debrief, it was mentioned many Samsung consumers admitted to needing a nudge to ensure they workout, and with the new Samsung watches, buyers can stay motivated with the capabilities of tracking their fitness progress and also nutritional data with updates to MyFitnessPal.

The new features are geared towards the personalised fitness journey of individuals and are intended to keep users determined to keep calm and carry on throughout their fitness development.

With Samsung’s Body Composition, crucial data is obtained from measurements of basal metabolic rate, skeletal muscle, body water, and body fat percentage all of which provides a snapshot of the user’s body and fitness.

Armed with this specific fitness data, both the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic can produce a custom-made roadmap that can be used to track the user’s fitness journey and set goals.

With goals set, users can also look at their diet more closely and construct a plan with the help of an upcoming partnership with Whisk for nutritional tips and diet insights.

For runners, Samsung has introduced a Personalised Heart Rate Zone tracking optimal running intensity levels for users to have a full picture of how they can best enhance their running and workout performance.

With the help of the newly added Track Run and Custom Workout, individuals can also build out their own customised workout routine.

“With the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, we are delivering on our commitment to democratise health and wellness tools, now offering easier access right from the wrist,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics.

“From sleep and fitness coaching to nutritional insights, Samsung is helping to provide new and convenient ways to help users gain understanding and take action for better health and wellness, every day and every night.”

With the new comfy watchband options and sleek watch face, theGalaxy Watch6 was designed to ensure sleep comes easily because improving the quality of sleep for wearers was a primary focus for the newly launched models.

According to Phycology.com, sleep is not a nice-to-have but a must-have because its impacts are far-reaching effecting everything from judgment and memory to contributing to obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

When wearing he new smartwatch, sleep patterns are observed first with Sleep Score Factors which measures total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, plus physical and mental recovery, and then offers suggestions to build enhanced sleep habits.

Wearers of the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic now have the power to take control of their fitness and sleep quality all from the convenience of managing their health from their wrist.

To try out the latest Samsung watch models, pre-order one today with Samsung Watch 6 prices start from $548 for a 40mm option up to 44mm for $699, and for the Watch6 Classic is from $699 43mm to 47mm for $849.