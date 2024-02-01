Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Leaked

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 was released over three years ago. Now, a leak has emerged suggesting a possible Galaxy Fit 3 is on the way.

The post was quickly removed, however, if the details are correct, the next Galaxy Fit will represent a major update.

It resembles the shape of an Apple Watch, but boasts 13 days battery life between charges.

It’s tipped to feature a 1.6-inch AMOLED display, measuring 40mm diagonally, and is expected to weigh 18.5g, equipped with an IP68 rating against dust and raindrops.

It’s also expected to offer multiple health, wellness, and fitness tools, including step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and calorie counting.

Additionally, it’s rumoured to ship with over 100 watch faces for customisation, and emergency response tools are also included.

%name Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Leaked

One of the more notable features listed is its fall detection capability, which uses sensors to detect when someone has fallen, sending an alert to emergency services if the user doesn’t respond within a certain time.

It’s also set to include a sleep coach feature which assists users with improving their sleep habits. It provides personalised recommendations based on sleep patterns and habits.

It remains unclear when this device will be announced by Samsung, and despite unveiling the Galaxy S24 series recently, the company didn’t reveal a new smartwatch.

This leak appeared shortly after Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring, its upcoming smart / health ring.

BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Leaked
ARL0XXX E2 FUNORFALLEN Banner 728x90px V1 1 scaled Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Leaked
PN64 4Square Media 728x90 1 Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Leaked
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Leaked
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Leaked
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Leaked
728x90 Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Leaked
channelnews728by90juneevocd Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Leaked
4SQM True X Banner 4 Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Leaked
Whatmough 728x90 Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Leaked
Previous Post

Naim Reveals New Uniti Nova PE Streaming Player

Belkin Launches Hybrid Wall Charger & Power Bank With Travel Adapter Kit

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Philips Wireless Music System Review
Amazon To Unveil New Messaging App
Unopened Copy Of Super Mario Bros Sells For $2 Million