Samsung Unveils Eclipsa Audio-Compatible Soundbars

At CES 2025, Samsung unveiled Eclipsa Audio, an immersive audio format jointly developed by Samsung and Google.

It is expected to rival Dolby Atmos, and at the time of its launch, Samsung said the Eclipsa Audio will be included in its all its 2025 TVs and soundbars.

The company has now unveiled two soundbars which will support the new audio format – the Q-series HW-Q990F and Q-series HW-QS700F.

The HW-Q990F is the successor to the HW-Q990D. The latest soundbar features newly engineered dual active subwoofers for enhanced bass and ultra-low-frequency precision.

Samsung Q990F 1 1024x711 1 Samsung Unveils Eclipsa Audio Compatible Soundbars
The new Q-series HW-Q990F soundbar

A new cube design reduces the subwoofers to approximately half the size of its predecessor, minimising resonance.

The HW-Q990F features advanced AI-driven sound optimisation through several features. Dynamic Bass Control enhances clarity in low-frequency ranges by utilising non-linear bass management for balanced and reduced distortion sound.

Q-Symphony envelopes listeners in a 3D surround sound environment by detecting the position of wireless speakers like the Music Frame and automatically optimising audio effects based on its distance and angle. The soundbar also utilises the Samsung TV’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in Q-Symphony mode, making dialogue clearer and delivering more synchronised audio.

Its Active Voice Amplifier Pro feature provides real-time content analysis to help reduce background noise and emphasise dialogue.

Samsung TVs and Displays CES 2025 Soundbar HW Q990F HW QS700F main3 F Samsung Unveils Eclipsa Audio Compatible Soundbars
The Q-Series HW-QS700F

The HW-QS700F soundbar features a sleek design and gyro-sensor technology. It can be wall-mounted or placed on a tabletop. Its built-in gyro-sensor can automatically detect whether it’s positioned vertically or horizontally, fine-tuning the audio output to ensure optimal immersive sound.

Samsung has said that the Q-Series HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F will both be available in Australia in the first half of 2025, although pricing for these soundbars is yet to be confirmed.

