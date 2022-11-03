Sennheiser Releases Hi-Res Audio Upgrade For Momentum True Wireless 3

Sennheiser has added a host of impressive features to its Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds through a new firmware update.

The new firmware update, available via the Smart Control App for both Android and iOS, enables multipoint device connectivity, which allows users to instantly switch between two paired devices.

Audiophiles will love the new high-resolution sound mode, featuring 24-bit depth and 96 kHz sample rate capability, essentially boosting the sound quality of the buds without an expensive hardware update.

Frank Foppe, Sennheiser True Wireless Product Manager, said that multipoint is the company’s most requested feature for these buds.

​”Our latest update reflects the dynamic ways people want to use MOMENTUM True Wireless 3,” Foppe explains.

“For example, one can switch from their favourite music streaming app to join an incoming conference call from their laptop – and back again – without having to reconnect manually.

“And our new high-resolution sound mode enhances the listening experience even further, letting customers enjoy wireless audio that rivals the rich and lively detail found in a wired connection.”

Both multipoint and high-resolution mode are available after updating to the latest firmware (2.10.19 or higher) and updating the Smart Control App through the App Store or Google Play (4.1.5 or higher).