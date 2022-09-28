TCL Unveils 98-Inch Mini LED TV

TCL has added a 98-inch model to its Q10G lineup of Mini LED TVs, sporting a 4K display and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Q10G 98-inch model joins the 55”, 65”, 75”, and 85” models launched in May.

The 98-inch TV has 59 driver chips driving the 672 partitions in the TV, with a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits, 95 per cent DCI-P3 color gamut, and a dynamic contrast ratio of 16 million: 1.

It has a M1 quad-core chip, 4GB of memory, and 128GB of flash storage.

Audio-wise, it has 2.1 channel Onkyo audio, 50W power, and 7-unit independent speakers, with Dolby Atmos.

We’ve contacted TCL in Australia to see if this television will be released locally, and will update the story accordingly.

