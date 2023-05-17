The New Evo CD Transport From Cambridge Audio

Cambridge Audio have released the new Evo CD Transport which is winning over converts to the used CD market.

Previously, Cambridge Audio released the Evo Streaming Amplifiers which became a huge hit, however it was missing CD playback.

The premium CD component was developed to fit in with the brand’s EVO all-in-one systems.

Due to the S5 Servo, each little detail gets extracted from the Evo CD with better error correction and faster disc detection.

It has a rich sound with clarity, and delivers an immense listening experience, and showcases album art on the Cambridge Audio StreamMusic app.

It has a full metal loading mechanism that showcases stability and durability, a sleek black aluminum top panel, which either comes with brushed wooden side panels, or matte black side panels. These are all made with sustainable Richlite material.

CEO of Cambridge Audio, Stuart George has said, “Get back to enjoying those treasured discs in your collection. With Evo now adding award-winning CD playback into the mix alongside streaming – as well as the option to add one of our Alva turntables – you can enjoy the music first, whatever format you fancy.”

This new Evo CD has joined the award-winning family of Evo products, which includes the Evo 150 and Evo 75 boast state-of-the-art technology which can achieve Class D amplification, has an MQA built in, and allows streaming digitally through Tidal, Spotify, Qobuz and more.

Specifications

Multiformat Playback Yes CD-Servo S5 Servo (Drive speed precision | Data Retrieval | Multi-Format Discs) Gapless Playback Yes Connectivity EVO Link Audio Formats CD-DA, CD-R, CD-RW Max Power Consumption 20W Standby Power Consumption <0.5W Dimensions (W x H x D) 317 x 89 x 352mm Weight 5.3kg

Price & Availability

Evo CD: $1,999 in Australia (coming soon)

Evo 75: $3,599 in Australia