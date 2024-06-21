Theory Audio Unveils New Landscape Speakers

Theory Audio Design has revealed its first landscape speaker range made in a Bollard design, at Infocomm 2024.

The new models are the ic6-Bollard speaker and the iws12-Bollard subwoofer.

The ic6-Bollard was designed to deliver low-frequency bandwidth, punch, resolution, and wide dispersion. It incorporates the company’s iC6 6.5-inch full-range loudspeaker which has been used in open-ceiling and all-weather grill forms.

Building on this speaker’s acoustic core platform, the new ic6 comes in a dark chocolate paintable stainless steel Bollard housing.

This turns it into a full-range landscape loudspeaker that can provide 360-degrees of uniform coverage.

Theory claims this speaker can also be used in larger distributed installations, as it includes a switch-selectable 70V/100v transformer, which is driven by Theory’s DLC-250.4d 4-channel loudspeaker controller.

The DLC-250.4d can drive up to 16 Theory 16-ohm loudspeakers in Lo-Z mode, or up to 64 in Hi-Z mode from a half-rack chassis.

With the iws12-Bollard, superior iws12-SPKR performance can be enjoyed outdoors, providing high-energy low frequencies when mounted inside the new iws12-Bollard housing and installed outdoors.

The Theory iws12-SPKR is assembled with a 12-inch, 1,400W, 4-inch voice coil long-throw woofer, previously integrated into the Theory iws12-6 in-wall subwoofer and the Theory iws12-9 architectural subwoofer.

All Theory Audio speakers only work with the company’s loudspeaker controllers for amplification.

Both the Theory ic6-Bollard and iws12-Bollard will be available in Q4 2024 from Theory Audio authorised retailers. Prices have yet to be revealed.

CEO and Product Designer for Theory Audio Design, Paul Hales said, “Theory is disrupting the status quo with a small stable of highly capable and flexible audio products, and the ic6 and iws12 are perfect examples of that,…Those two Theory loudspeakers can be used for in-ceiling, pendant, high-moisture, in-wall, surface-mount – and now – landscape installations, all while providing premium levels of audio performance and design.”